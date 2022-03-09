DBR Podcast #400 - Chatting With K-Dog!

The DBR Podcast has reached another century mark, and like we did for episodes #100, #200, and #300, the podcast welcomes former Duke player Kenny Dennard to give us his insight into the program.

If you want to know what it was like when 100 former Duke players gathered together in one room to celebrate Coach K’s career, Kenny has some amusing anecdotes to share from last weekend’s festivities.

Plus, he gives us an extensive look behind the scenes at the video series he hosted in partnership with The ACC looking back upon the legacy of Coach K’s career. Every conversation we have with Kenny is full of insight and humor. You don’t want to miss the latest one.

Hit the comments to discuss or send us an email at DBR Podcast at Gmail dot com. We love to hear from you guys and what you think!

Episode link — https://traffic.megaphone.fm/VMP3335828664.mp3?updated=1646773823