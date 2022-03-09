Buddy Boeheim Suspended For Duke Game

If you haven’t seen it yet, in the Syracuse-Florida State game in the ACC Tournament Wednesday, Buddy Boeheim clearly slugged FSU’s Wyatt Wilkes in the gut. His dad and coach Jim Boeheim tried to pass it off as “inadvertent,” but realistically, there’s no way that was an accident. The officials didn’t catch it but TV did and it’s really indisputable. Even a lot of Syracuse fans who posted online agreed that it was obviously intentional.

The ACC announced later that Boeheim would be suspended for the Duke game as a result.

For his part, young Boeheim said this: “In the heat of today’s game, after some shoving in the lane, I swung my arm while turning to go back up the court. It was wrong to act out in frustration,” The statement read. “I apologized to Wyatt Wilkes multiple times in the handshake line. He said not to worry about it, but I know it was wrong. I pride myself in respecting the game and our opponent. I will not react that way again.”

And FSU coach Leonard Hamilton came to his defense also, adding this: “First let me say this, there’s not a better kid in the ACC than Buddy Boehiem. He’s a class kid, tremendous character. He’s a young man who’s competitive like everyone else. I don’t want anything to take away from how well they played and what type of fine young man he is. The game is physical, you expect guys to go out and bang and be aggressive and if something inadvertently happens sometimes we want to categorize it one way or another.

“I know his family. I know his mother and I know Jim. I know what kind of kid he is. We’re going to move on.”

So no one is all that mad at Buddy but rules are rules so he’s out for a game.

Lest Duke fans start thinking great news! Buddy’s banned! Think again.

Cole Swider has hit an insane level the last couple of games. As of now, he’s much more dangerous than young Boeheim and he’s pulled his team to a new level. You have been warned.