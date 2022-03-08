Duke Fans: Here’s A Way To Thank Coach K.

Like everyone else, we hated the way the game ended Saturday but we loved everything else about the day. It was spectacular, a K-Stock for Blue Devils. It was simply a great, great event and a brilliant day.

It really made clear the deep bond that Duke fans have with Coach K and vice-versa, and that got us thinking.

In his post-game comments, he talked about his love for Durham. He and his family have really committed themselves to Durham, and not just on the surface.

The Emily K Center was just a vision when it started but the vision has become concrete: that place is changing lives. If you go to the home page, the K Center now serves more than 2,000 students and kids who have gone through the program have earned $2.3 million dollars in scholarships and awards.

As we said, it is changing lives. It’s really a pretty amazing place.

So back to Saturday.

When we watched the ceremony, we thought it was really good and moving, but we thought: wait, what about the Emily K Center?

And that’s when it hit us.

All those Duke fans milling about Cameron, full of love, all those people posting online about how Coach K has affected and changed their lives...what if we all banded together and gave Coach K and the Krzyzewski family a great big send off by conducting an Emily K Fundraiser?

We have all offered kind thoughts and immense gratitude, but together, we can give Coach K and his family a gift that will be remembered for a long time and potentially change lives even longer than that.

So here’s what we’d like to do.

As a retirement gift for Coach K, we have set up a fundraiser for the Emily K Center at GoFundMe.com. We invite everyone to donate and to ask friends and classmates if they would consider helping.

This one’s from us, the fans, and it could be one of the best farewell gifts Coach K gets and one that will keep giving for a long, long time.

Please join us if you can and give generously to the K Center to thank and honor Mike Krzyzewski for everything he has done for Duke and Durham.

Help us make this something very special.