YouTube Gold: March Madness Is Well Under Way

T.S. Eliot said that April is the cruelest month, but that dude never experienced March Madness.

April may be bad but March is freaking vicious. Just ask Furman.

The Paladins, coached by Bob Richey who has a career record of 111-46 at the school and who led the team to a solid 22-12 season this year, were in the SoCon finals against UT-Chattanooga.

Down three with 4.3 to go, Furman tied the game on a tremendous three and then got overtime with a block on a UTC drive.

In OT, UTC tied it up with 61-61 with :25 left. Furman then answered with a wonderful drive to go up 63-61.

Chattanooga got the ball back with 4.3 left, setting up David Jean-Baptiste for a lifetime memory.

Both teams were well-coached. Furman played the last play about as well as you could hope, trapping Jean-Baptiste into a shot from the sideline logo: low-percentage to say the least.

But despite being double-teamed, the guy absolutely nailed it. The Furman players went into immediate shock as the Moccasins celebrated.

So goes March, the cruelest month.