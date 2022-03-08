 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

YouTube Gold: March Madness Is Well Under Way

For proof, check out the end of the SoCon tournament.

By JD King
/ new
COLLEGE BASKETBALL: MAR 03 SoCon Championship - Chattanooga v ETSU
 ASHEVILLE, NC - MARCH 03: Chattanooga Mocs guard David Jean-Baptiste (3) warms up before the college basketball game between UT-Chattanooga and East Tennessee State on March 03, 2018 at the U.S. Cellular Center in Asheville, NC. ETSU wins 77-59.
Photo by Frank Mattia/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

T.S. Eliot said that April is the cruelest month, but that dude never experienced March Madness.

April may be bad but March is freaking vicious. Just ask Furman.

The Paladins, coached by Bob Richey who has a career record of 111-46 at the school and who led the team to a solid 22-12 season this year, were in the SoCon finals against UT-Chattanooga.

Down three with 4.3 to go, Furman tied the game on a tremendous three and then got overtime with a block on a UTC drive.

In OT, UTC tied it up with 61-61 with :25 left. Furman then answered with a wonderful drive to go up 63-61.

Chattanooga got the ball back with 4.3 left, setting up David Jean-Baptiste for a lifetime memory.

Both teams were well-coached. Furman played the last play about as well as you could hope, trapping Jean-Baptiste into a shot from the sideline logo: low-percentage to say the least.

But despite being double-teamed, the guy absolutely nailed it. The Furman players went into immediate shock as the Moccasins celebrated.

So goes March, the cruelest month.

More From Duke Basketball Report

Loading comments...