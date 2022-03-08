DBR Podcast Episode #399 - ACC Tournament Preview And More UNC Post-Mortem

On this episode of the Duke Basketball Report, we start by looking ahead at the ACC tournament, where Duke is the top seed and plays its first game Thursday at noon at the Barclays Center. We dive into Duke’s path to the championship, which could very well include three teams who beat Duke during the regular season, setting up a potential revenge tour for the Blue Devils.

After the break, we talk a little bit more about the season finale against UNC and the subsequent fêting of outgoing head coach Mike Krzyzewski. Specifically, we need to address the bench that the alumn association presented to Coach K in the postgame ceremony, which we thought was a cool gift, if one that needed a bit more explanation to the general public. We also reflect on the Cameron experience a bit more.

We’ll be back soon for a very special episode 400, but until then, stay in touch with us at dbrpodcast at gmail.com.