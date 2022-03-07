Duke Recruiting: GG Jackson Cuts His List

GG Allen - well we hope we don’t do that again - GG Jackson is who we meant to talk about, not some disgusting deranged punk singer with a death wish he fulfilled to the general improvement of the species - GG Jackson the basketball player is down to six options: Duke, UNC, South Carolina, Georgetown, Auburn and the NBA G League.

According to Zagsblog, South Carolina is probably the favorite and he’s considering reclassifying to this year. And he does seem to like Gamecock coach Frank Martin: “That’s my guy. He’s had my back since the start of this recruitment process. It shows the love he has for me. It’s like he’s on the court there with us…I feel like I would get used to that.”

So that’s pretty strong language.

And maybe it’s coincidental, but Martin also ripped his current center, Wildens Leveque, saying this about not playing him: “Watching him play has hurt my eyes. So you can say the injury is my eyesight.”

Unfortunately, on his school bio, Leveque says he chose South Carolina because “of the culture and passion, and Frank.”

Obviously Jackson is not a center but he can probably at least rebound and defend than the Martophile Leveque.