Williams, Banchero Honored By ACC

The ACC passed out conference honors Monday morning and Duke got two big awards: Mark Williams won Defensive Player of the Year and Paolo Banchero got Rookie of the Year. Banchero was named first-team All-ACC; Wendell Moore was named second-team and Williams is third team.
Steve Forbes got Coach of the Year and it’s hard to argue. He’s done an amazing job. He also has a long-term extension which should shut down Louisville people who think that he might be enticed to take that job.
Mike Krzyzewski got 19 votes which makes sense but who voted for Mike Young, Hubert Davis or Tony Bennett? We’ll give Davis some credit for his team’s late improvement but take away the Duke win and what do you have? Thin gruel.
There’s going to be some controversy about Alondes Williams getting Player of the Year over Armando Bacot which may be fun to watch.
One more tough vote: Most improved. Dereon Seabron got it over PJ Hall but that’s pretty close.
2021-22 ACC Award Winners
Player of Year: Alondes Williams, Wake Forest
Rookie of Year: Paolo Banchero, Duke
Coach of Year: Steve Forbes, Wake Forest
Defensive Player of Year: Mark Williams, Duke
Most Improved Player: Dereon Seabron, NC State
Sixth Man of Year: Matthew Cleveland, Florida State
2021-22 All-ACC Team
First Team
- Armando Bacot, North Carolina, 380
- Alondes Williams, Wake Forest, 373
- Paolo Banchero, Duke, 372
- Kameron McGusty, Miami, 315
- Buddy Boeheim, Syracuse, 241
Second Team
- Keve Aluma, Virginia Tech, 192
- Dereon Seabron, NC State, 166
- Wendell Moore Jr., Duke, 161
- Blake Wesley, Notre Dame, 148
- Jake LaRavia, Wake Forest, 147
Third Team
- Dane Goodwin, Notre Dame, 131
- Mark Williams, Duke, 119
- Isaiah Wong, Miami, 119
- Jayden Gardner, Virginia, 106
- Michael Devoe, Georgia Tech, 105
Honorable Mention
- Caleb Love, North Carolina, 84
- PJ Hall, Clemson, 72
- John Hugley, Pitt, 54
- Charlie Moore, Miami, 42
- Brady Manek, North Carolina, 38
- Kihei Clark, Virginia, 22
- AJ Griffin, Duke, 22
- Paul Atkinson Jr., Notre Dame, 20
- Terquavion Smith, NC State, 15
- Reece Beekman, Virginia, 15
Note: All-ACC Team points are determined on a 5-3-1 system (five points for first team, three points for second team, one point for third team).
ACC Player of the Year
- Alondes Williams, Wake Forest, 41 votes
- Armando Bacot, North Carolina, 31
- Paolo Banchero, Duke, 6
ACC Freshman of the Year
- Paolo Banchero, Duke, 72 votes
- Blake Wesley, Notre Dame, 4
- Terquavion Smith, NC State, 1
- Trevor Keels, Duke, 1
ACC Defensive Player of the Year
- Mark Williams, Duke, 46 votes
- Reece Beekman, Virginia, 20
- Leaky Black, North Carolina, 7
- Wendell Moore Jr., Duke, 3
- Charlie Moore, Miami, 2
ACC Most Improved Player
- Dereon Seabron, NC State, 33 votes
- PJ Hall, Clemson, 28
- Mark Williams, Duke, 4
- John Hugley, Pitt, 4
- Dane Goodwin, Notre Dame, 3
- Jesse Edwards, Syracuse, 2
- Wendell Moore Jr., Duke, 2
- James Karnik, Boston College, 1
- RJ Davis, North Carolina, 1
ACC Sixth Man of the Year
- Matthew Cleveland, Florida State, 52 votes
- El Ellis, Louisville, 6
- Anthony Walker, Miami, 6
- Khadim Sy, Wake Forest, 6
- Kadin Shedrick, Virginia, 5
- Quinten Post, Boston College, 2
- Cam Hayes, NC State, 1
ACC Coach of the Year
- Steve Forbes, Wake Forest, 40 votes
- Mike Krzyzewski, Duke, 19
- Mike Brey, Notre Dame, 13
- Jim Larrañaga, Miami, 3
- Mike Young, Virginia Tech, 1
- Hubert Davis, North Carolina, 1
- Tony Bennett, Virginia, 1
All-ACC Defensive Team
- Mark Williams, Duke, 77 votes
- Reece Beekman, Virginia, 69
- Leaky Black, North Carolina, 55
- Charlie Moore, Miami, 45
- Wendell Moore Jr., Duke, 33
All-Rookie Team
- Paolo Banchero, Duke, 77 votes
- Terquavion Smith, NC State, 73
- Blake Wesley, Notre Dame, 72
- AJ Griffin, Duke, 66
- Trevor Keels, Duke, 50
Loading comments...