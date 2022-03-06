The DBR Podcast is here to react on Episode 398 just hours after the Duke Blue Devils suffered a 94-81 loss to the North Carolina Tar Heels on Saturday night. Jason and Donald record from their room at the Millennium Hotel, while Sam is the host to guide us through the game and everything else around the big day.

We start with the game, and after headlines, we comment quickly on the good before shifting to what went wrong for Duke. Defensive shifts, some bad decisions, and playing tight are among the many things that stood out to us.

We then shift to the whole weekend, where Donald and Jason discuss all that they saw while attending the game, from the Friday night festivities to all the hoopla on Saturday. K-Ville was Duke’s Woodstock, and Cameron was the stage. From former players to celebrities to fellow listeners who traveled from near and far to be a part of the day, Donald and Jason have a lot of stories and thoughts on the entire day. Plus, we end by passing along a nugget about a current player’s future plans.

Tell us how you watched the game and took in the Coach K festivities. Hit the comments to discuss or send us an email at DBR Podcast at Gmail dot com.