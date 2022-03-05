- Column: As an underappreciated part of an underappreciated title team, Jon Scheyer is Coach K’s ideal successor
- Then and now: How has Duke men’s basketball changed since its first game against UNC?
- Three points: Rebounding battle, stadium energy to play key roles for Duke men’s basketball against North Carolina
- Film room: Manek, Love, Bacot pose threats as Duke men’s basketball aims to again fend off North Carolina
- Preview: How UNC men’s basketball can even the season series against rival No. 4 Duke
- Coach K’s legacy firmly cemented in Cameron. Verdict out on final team
- Duke’s Coach K readies for his final bow at Cameron Indoor Stadium
- NCAA tournament bracketology: Duke might not get a 1 seed thanks to a weak ACC
- Coach K’s retirement a reminder to appreciate aging legends while we have them
- Coach K’s final home game at Duke will be unlike anything college sports has ever seen
- Coach K’s top 42 players in 42 years at Duke
- Coach K’s top moments vs. rival North Carolina
- Krzyzewski addresses students on eve of his final game at Cameron Indoor Stadium
- Ticket prices for Mike Krzyzewski’s final Duke home game exceeding Super Bowl LVI
- Then and now: How has Duke men’s basketball changed since its first game against UNC?
- Hundreds pack Krzyzewskiville ahead of Coach K’s final game
- Duke students pack K-Ville prior to Coach K’s final Battle of the Blues
Filed under:
Saturday’s Duke-UNC/K Linkorama
As the hours dwindle down
Loading comments...