Friday’s K/UNC Linkorama

- Column: As an underappreciated part of an underappreciated title team, Jon Scheyer is Coach K’s ideal successor
- Film room: Manek, Love, Bacot pose threats as Duke men’s basketball aims to again fend off North Carolina
- Coach K’s top 5 all-time moments against North Carolina
- Column: What was Coach K’s best decade?
- ‘God’s intervention’: Coach K and the Emily K Center
- A look into Coach K’s career before Duke
- How has the world changed since Coah K started his Duke tenure?
- ‘One of those great fans’: How Crazy Towel Guy became a Cameron Indoor Stadium staple
- A look into Coach K’s career before Duke
- Coach K and his early days of ACC men’s basketball
- Messages from the Duke faithful to Coach K
- How steep are ticket prices for Coach K’s final game in Cameron Indoor Stadium?
- The Chronicle’s Coach K Commemorative Edition
- Duke’s Coach K readies for his final bow at Cameron Indoor Stadium
- Once ‘like a gated community,’ Coach K has improved access to Duke basketball
- Duke often plays games where it has everything to gain. Against UNC, it just can’t lose.
- Dean Smith got the best of Coach K, then he got the best from him
- UNC basketball focused on having better showing against Duke, not Coach K spotlight
- Duke players spanning 42 years, media swarm expected for Coach K’s final home game
- Tenting in Duke’s Krzyzewskiville: Will the tradition stay after Coach K’s last game?
- Coach K’s farewell tour: Duke vs. North Carolina ticket prices soar for Mike Krzyzewski’s last home game
- Legendary Duke basketball coach prepares for final home game l ABC News
- NCAA tournament bracket projection: Is Duke underrated?
- Video Legendary Duke basketball coach prepares for final home game
- The Best of Sports Illustrated’s Coach K Coverage
- Coaching against Coach K: Roy Williams, other Hall of Famers share stories about facing Mike Krzyzewski
- MBB: No. 4 Duke Faces North Carolina in Coach K’s Final Home
- GameWATCH
- LISTEN
- LIVE STATS
- DUKE GAME NOTES (PDF)
Filed under:
Friday’s K/UNC Linkorama
Tick tick tick...
Loading comments...