 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Friday’s K/UNC Linkorama

Tick tick tick...

By JD King
/ new
COLLEGE BASKETBALL: FEB 26 Duke at Syracuse
 SYRACUSE, NY - FEBRUARY 26: Duke Blue Devils Head Coach Mike Krzyzewski looks on from the sidelines during the second half of the College Basketball game between the Duke Blue Devils and the Syracuse Orange on February 26, 2022, at the Carrier Dome in Syracuse, NY.
Photo by Gregory Fisher/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

More From Duke Basketball Report

Loading comments...