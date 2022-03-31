YouTube Gold: Pete Maravich Goes Off

Pistol Pete Maravich grew up in Raleigh and if it weren’t for an ACC rule that required a minimum SAT score, he would have played for NC State where his dad, Press, coached in the mid ‘60’s.

He left for LSU where he would be able to coach Pete and the rest, as they say, is history.

Maravich was one of the great showmen basketball has ever seen. No one today does the sorts of things he was doing in the 1970s. His level of creativity was approached by Larry Bird and Magic Johnson. but only Bird reached a similar level of showmanship.

In this game against the New York Knicks, when he was with the New Orleans Jazz, Maravich hit an amazing 68 points.

Keep in mind there was no three pointer at the time, nor at LSU, where he scored 3,667 points and averaged 44.2 ppg.

Someone could break the 44.2 career average but no one will ever touch his career scoring record because no one who can score like that stays long enough to matter.