Duke Recruits Whitehead, Lively & Mitchell Did Well At The McDonald’s Game Tuesday Night

The McDonald’s Game was held Tuesday night and Duke was not just well represented with Dariq Whitehead, Dereck Lively and Mark Mitchell: they all played very well with Whitehead grabbing the MVP Award.
Whitehead had 13 points, seven rebounds and seven assists. Lively had 10 points, four boards and three blocks.
Mitchell had 19 for the West.
Keep in mind that Kyle Filipowski, who some people see as the top player in the class, wasn’t eligible for the game.
If you scroll down, you see a picture of Arkansas coach Eric Musselman. Note to Muss: the key phrase is Big Mac. Not cheeseburgers. Nice idea though.
- McDonald’s All-American Game 2022 score, takeaways: Duke recruits Dariq Whitehead, Dereck Lively star for East
- SI99 Stars Shine in McDonald’s All American Game
- Whitmore, Whitehead lead East over West in McDonald’s game
- UCLA-bound Rice nets 17, East beats West in McDonald’s game
- 2022 McDonald’s All-American Game rosters: Duke, Kansas have three recruits, SEC schools with seven players
Loading comments...