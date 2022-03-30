Duke Recruits Whitehead, Lively & Mitchell Did Well At The McDonald’s Game Tuesday Night

The McDonald’s Game was held Tuesday night and Duke was not just well represented with Dariq Whitehead, Dereck Lively and Mark Mitchell: they all played very well with Whitehead grabbing the MVP Award.

Whitehead had 13 points, seven rebounds and seven assists. Lively had 10 points, four boards and three blocks.

Mitchell had 19 for the West.

Keep in mind that Kyle Filipowski, who some people see as the top player in the class, wasn’t eligible for the game.

If you scroll down, you see a picture of Arkansas coach Eric Musselman. Note to Muss: the key phrase is Big Mac. Not cheeseburgers. Nice idea though.