YouTube Gold: Hubert Davis Might Not Be Very Happy With Armando Bacot After This Comment

Duke fans, and Virginia Tech fans, will recall that after Duke made the ACC Finals after beating Miami, Paolo Banchero made a mistake when asked who he would rather play, UNC or the Hokies.

He said the Heels, which was quickly used as bulletin board material.

After Duke’s Elite Eight win over Arkansas, Banchero was again asked who he would rather play and he said “you’re not gonna get me this time!”

He learned.

Armando Bacot must not have been watching.

In UNC’s presser, someone asked Bacot this: “defensively, what are the challenges they present to you with the amount of iso ball they play? Because you’ve been talking about it’s one-on-five defensively for you guys but they isolate defenders. What are some of those challenges?”

And Bacot said this: “Uh, I would say not really too much challenge. I mean guarding Paolo downhill is kind of tough but other than that I wouldn’t say..no challenges for real.”

And you can bet that is on every phone in Duke’s locker room by now and will be in every locker too.