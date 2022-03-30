David Cutcliffe’s New Gig

We were really sorry to see David Cutcliffe and Duke part ways after the football season. He’s an exceptional man and someone we admired beyond football. In better times, we talked about football coaches molding young men. No one really buys that anymore, but in Cutcliffe’s case, it was absolutely true, as a number of his Duke players made clear when he was let go.

He was a great asset to Duke and the ACC, and now he’s going to be a great asset to the SEC: he’s been hired by that conference as a Special Assistant to the Commissioner. It’s indicative of the immense respect the man has, and that he deserves.

He said this in the announcement: “I am thrilled to return to the Southeastern Conference where I have spent much of my life. It is rewarding to be joining an amazing team at the SEC Office led by Commissioner Sankey and his staff. I look forward to working with the coaches and administrators across the league to continue to further advance football in the SEC.”

It’s a real loss for the ACC, who could have found something for him to do as well, but we wish him the very best in his new position. It’s a big win for the SEC.