DBR Podcast #410 - The Final Four Preview

On this episode of the DBR Podcast, the crew are all back together to do our official game preview for Duke’s Final Four matchup against UNC in New Orleans on Saturday. Before we get into it, though, Jason and Sam have to talk a bit about their travel plans for this weekend.

Duke and UNC are more similar in team makeup than our respective fanbases may care to admit, and we’re here to break down all of the metrics. UNC’s tournament run has featured a short rotation, much stronger defense, and better attention to detail. We have a few different ideas on how Duke can exploit UNC’s limited weaknesses.

After the break, we open the mailbag to share some perspectives and questions from the listeners, who have come through enormously this week and throughout the tournament with ideas. You, too, can have your questions featured on the show by emailing us at dbrpodcast at gmail.com. Look out for Jason and Sam at the Superdome on Saturday!