YouTube Gold: Rutgers Guts Indiana

March is here and it’s already off to a great start: Florida State upset Notre Dame. Auburn needed overtime to take out Mississippi State.

And then, for a major dose of weird, there was Rutgers at Indiana.

We don't know for sure if Rutgers is going to make the tournament but we’ll say this about that: you’d better drive a stake through the heart of that team if you want to win because if they’re close, they’re coming for you.

The last 20 seconds or so of this game was wild and IU fans did not go to bed pleased.

Up three after a nice comeback, Rutgers blocked a Hoosier shot with about :28 left.

They threw a reckless pass up court and Rutgers wing Paul Mulcahy got into it with Xavier Johnson, who used to play for Jeff Capel at Pitt. So foul on Johnson and flagrant 2 on Mulcahy with 19.2 left.

All four free throws went down and IU missed a shot to tie but got it back on a jump ball with 12.6 left.

Parker Stewart drilled a three to tie it up 63 all. Then Ron Harper, Jr. hit a very calm three with 2.1 left. And to top his night off, he deflected the inbounds and repeatedly bowed to the properly cornfed, ensuring that the next trip to Bloomington will be most interesting for Rutgers.

Ladies and gentleman, welcome to March.

And Indiana folk, you know why basketball has gone wrong in the Hoosier state: bring back the open high school tournament!