ACC Roundup - Florida State, Clemson Impress

In Wednesday night’s ACC Action, Georgia Tech fell at Clemson 68-65, NC State crashed and burned in Winston-Salem 101-76, BC lost at Miami 81-70 and Florida State got up off the mat and popped Notre Dame in the kisser 74-70, thus giving Duke the outright regular ACC championship.

Good news for the ‘Noles: Anthony Polite is back. That means two of their walking wounded are back in action which should help and did against Notre Dame. They are missing Virginia hero Matthew Cleveland, out with an illness of some sort.

This helped too: FSU hit 12 threes to five for the Irish. John Butler hit 4-5 which ain’t bad for a seven footer. Nate Laszewski hit 3-4 for the Irish, also not bad for a big guy.

Butler also had eight boards and four blocks.

FSU is just 16-13 but showing a ton of character. Keep an eye on them in Brooklyn.

So is Clemson: the Tigers have won three straight without emerging star PJ Hall. It was David Collins turn to have a freak outburst: he hit 8-10. You’ll recall Chase Hunter had a game like that against Wake Forest, hitting 10-12.

Honestly, we thought Clemson was done but they really are playing at an amazing level right now.

Can’t stay that about the Pack: State kept up with Wake Forest for the first half and then the Deacs just killed them, winning by 25. Dereon Seabron seems to be wearing down late in the season: he shot 2-8 and scored just five points. Daivien Williamson had 28 to pace the Deacs. Good news for Kevin Keatts though: AD Boo Corrigan says he’ll be back next year.

Miami had a relatively easy time with Boston College, with a 19 point lead in the second half. BC did cut it to 11 at the end, but Miami was in control Isaiah Wong and Jordan Miller combined to shoot 17-26 which suggests BC’s D wasn’t exactly challenging.

No games until Saturday’s fireworks.

ACC Standings