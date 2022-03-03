DBR Podcast #397 - Super Saturday Preview

It is with a tear in our eye and excitement in our heart that the Duke Basketball Report Podcast looks ahead to a day of festivities celebrating the incredible career of Coach K... oh and also the regular season finale against the UNC Tarheels.

The podcast crew is here to preview all of it, starting with a look at the recent play of the UNC team and then moving to the many tributes to Duke’s GOAT of a coach.

Among the topics covered on this latest edition of the pod — the outstanding ESPN cover story about Coach K’s life and career, the number of players headed back to Cameron, and the growing talk that Coach K deserves to (finally!) win another ACC Coach of the Year prize.

We’ll say again - that article about Coach K is worth anyone’s time. It’s superb. It’s one of the best pieces we’ve ever seen about anything having to do with Duke Basketball.