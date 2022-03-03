 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

DBR Podcast #397 - Super Saturday Preview

The good, the bittersweet and hopefully the great.

By JD King
/ new
NCAA Basketball: Duke at Virginia
Feb 23, 2022; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Mike Krzyzewski walks onto the court for the final time at John Paul Jones Arena prior to the game against the Virginia Cavaliers.
Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

It is with a tear in our eye and excitement in our heart that the Duke Basketball Report Podcast looks ahead to a day of festivities celebrating the incredible career of Coach K... oh and also the regular season finale against the UNC Tarheels.

The podcast crew is here to preview all of it, starting with a look at the recent play of the UNC team and then moving to the many tributes to Duke’s GOAT of a coach.

Among the topics covered on this latest edition of the pod — the outstanding ESPN cover story about Coach K’s life and career, the number of players headed back to Cameron, and the growing talk that Coach K deserves to (finally!) win another ACC Coach of the Year prize.

We’ll say again - that article about Coach K is worth anyone’s time. It’s superb. It’s one of the best pieces we’ve ever seen about anything having to do with Duke Basketball.

More From Duke Basketball Report

Loading comments...