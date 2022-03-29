YouTube Gold: Highlights From NC State vs. UConn In The Women’s 2022 Elite Eight

Around here, Duke and UNC have dominated basketball for decades. UNC went from Frank McGuire to Dean Smith to Roy Williams, after a bit of wandering and some Doh! moments, then to Hubert Davis, who has the Tar Heels in the Final Four. Duke went from Vic Bubas to Bill Foster, again after a bit of wandering, then to Mike Krzyzewski.

After the Everett Case era, NC State went to Press Maravich briefly, then Norm Sloan and Jim Valvano.

Sloan and Valvano both won national titles but after Jimmy V was forced out, things have never really recovered. Les Robinson to Herb Sendek to Sidney Lowe to Mark Gottfried to Kevin Keatts.

Duke and UNC still dominate.

But not on the women’s side, where Wes Moore has turned the State program into a juggernaut.

The Pack was seeded #1 in the Bridgeport Regional (that’s Bridgeport Connecticut for you conspiracy theorists) and faced #2 UConn and Paige Brueckers in the regional final.

The game is already an instant classic: it went to double overtime before UConn could pull away, winning 91-87.

We wish the Pack had won but anyone who doubts what has been built isn’t paying attention.