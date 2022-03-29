Duke-UNC Clash Drives 2022 Final Four Ticket Prices Way, Way Up

It’s no surprise really, and certainly not around here, that a Duke-UNC semifinal has spiked ticket prices for the Final Four.

According to SeatGeek, the price went up from $471 to $1,181.

However, court side seats are going for more than $10,000.

And also not surprisingly, according to StubHub, the largest pool of buyers are from North Carolina, followed by New York, New Jersey and California. So we’re guessing that Duke will get its share in-state and probably do really well in the Northeast and California.

That’s our hunch because of the age-old taunt of Duke as Rutgers-Durham or whatever and that so many Duke grads are working in the Bay Area and have a lot of cash to spend. Apple CEO Tim Cook, for instance, a Fuqua grad, showed up at Cameron for the Duke-UNC game.

Here’s the silver lining: whoever loses is going to dump tickets fast. So if you want to see the championship, we predict a downward pressure on ticket prices the minute the Duke-UNC game is over.