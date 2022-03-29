DBR Podcast #409 - Jay Bilas Previews The Final Four

The moment the Duke Basketball Report Podcast crew realized that Duke would be facing their hated rivals from down the road in the Final Four, the guys knew they had to talk to Jay Bilas about it. Jay watches as much ACC hoops as anyone and has a close relationship with the players and coaches on both sides. Plus, he has one of the best analytical minds around when it comes to college hoops.

Listen in as Jay breaks down what Duke and UNC are doing today that they were not doing just a few weeks ago. He gives us his appraisal of the two teams and we even convince him to make a pick of which team he thinks will win the game.

Jay also spends some time talking about his own time at Duke, which included a trip to the Final Four in 1986.

And if you are worried that this will be the only preview of the Duke-UNC game from the DBR Podcast, think again! There will be another episode in the next 24 hours!