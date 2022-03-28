Monday’s 2022 Final Four Linkorama

DUKE
- Duke-UNC Matchup Sends Final Four Ticket Prices Skyrocketing
- In Duke men’s basketball’s journey to the Final Four, it’s been all about the little stories
- And one: Mark Williams leads the charge as Duke men’s basketball displays growth in win against Arkansas
- Duke and UNC will meet for 3rd time this year, 1st time in NCAA tournament Final Four
- How West was won: Why Coach K’s 13th Final Four berth at Duke is among his sweetest
- Duke vs UNC in Final Four is a first. But it nearly happened in 1991 NCAA tournament
- Final Four: Duke and UNC will clash in first NCAA Tournament meeting
- Second Half Collapse Ends Miami’s NCAA Tournament Run in Loss to Kansas
- “The BIGGEST rubber match in the HISTORY of college basketball”
- The Rush: Stars align for UNC vs Duke Final Four face-off
- Duke vs. North Carolina joins list of compelling Final Four rivalry matchups
ACC
- UNC beats Saint Peter’s to advance to Final Four in Hubert Davis’ first season
- So much joy’: UNC men’s basketball climbs the ladder, advances to Final Four
- After four seasons as a Tar Heel, Leaky Black set to compete in the Elite Eight
- UNC slams Saint Peter’s to claim regional, set matchup with Duke in Final Four
- What Hurricanes said after magical run ended with 76-50 loss to Kansas in Elite 8
- What Hurricanes said after magical run ended with 76-50 loss to Kansas in Elite 8
- McGusty, ‘Canes come up short as NCAA runs ends in Elite 8
- Dave Hyde: UM falls short of Final Four, but Larrañaga salutes the, ‘attitude this team had’
- Miami basketball will look very different next season | Miami Hurricanes
- Miami Hurricanes’ remarkable NCAA tourney run ends as UM falls to No. 1 Kansas | Miami Hurricanes
- Turn out the lights: Canes’ dance ends after 76-50 loss to Kansas
- Crushing end short of Final Four, but Miami Hurricanes’ NCAA run was exhilarating milestone
- Duke and North Carolina going to the Final Four is a positive for Virginia Tech basketball
- North Carolina cruises to men’s basketball Final Four, sets up colossal clash with rival Duke
- North Carolina routs Saint Peter’s, will face Duke in Final Four
NATIONAL
- Fans welcome back Jayhawks in Allen Fieldhouse after Kansas clinches Final Four spot
- ‘Tale of two halves:’ That’s how Kansas coach Bill Self described the second half routing of Miami in the Elite 8
- Jayhawks fans hit Mass Street in Lawrence in celebration of Kansas’ trip to Final Four
- Kansas Jayhawks coach Bill Self feels late father’s presence during Final Four run
- An unexpected halftime talk by Bill Self sparked Kansas Jayhawks’ 2nd-half turnaround
- How a card game — and a 2-word text — set up Kansas Jayhawks heroics in win vs. Miami
- Rolling to the Big Easy: Kansas Jayhawks surge in second half, reach 16th Final Four
- Bill Self ties Roy Williams by reaching his fourth Final Four coaching Kansas Jayhawks
- How Kansas Jayhawks basketball steamrolled Miami in second half of Elite Eight victory
- Kansas Jayhawks reach Final Four and will face Villanova again. Here’s the matchup
- Move Over, Cinderella: A Blueblood Final Four Is Here, and the Story Lines Are Endless
- Kansas, Villanova rekindle history with Final Four matchup
Loading comments...