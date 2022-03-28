 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Monday’s 2022 Final Four Linkorama

As the Final Four is finally set and Duke will face UNC.

By JD King
/ new
NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament - Elite Eight - San Francisco
SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 26: The Duke Blue Devils players dump confetti onto head coach Mike Krzyzewski after defeating the Arkansas Razorbacks 78-69 in the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament Elite 8 Round at Chase Center on March 26, 2022 in San Francisco, California.
Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

DUKE

ACC

NATIONAL

More From Duke Basketball Report

Loading comments...