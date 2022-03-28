YouTube Gold: Jayson Tatum Continues To Dominate

Remember when former Duke Blue Devil Jayson Tatum was about to be drafted and the rap on him was that he wasn’t athletic enough?

Boston didn’t bite. Danny Ainge thought enough of him to trade up to get him.

Remember when they said he wasn’t a complete player? Wouldn't be an All-Star?

Remember when they said he couldn’t possibly be an MVP?

Well..since January 29th, Boston is 22-3 and Tatum has been on fire. He’s averaging 27 ppg, 8.1 rpg and 4.3 apg.

On Sunday, he had another big game with 34 points, five boards and six assists as Boston smoked Minnesota 134-112.

At this point, he has to be a candidate for MVP.