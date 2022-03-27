YouTube Gold: Duke-Arkansas Press Comments

We never much cared for the UNLV team that Duke displaced in 1991 but we never forgot their slogan, borrowed from the tough guys on the strip, or in the hot tub perhaps: it ain’t the winning, it’s the collecting.

And there was one camera shot near the end of the game that showed when Duke collected: it was a shot of Eric Musselman staring in disbelief as the game slipped away.

He had nothing.

Not to take away from Arkansas. That’s a tough team and they never quit. But it was a stunning shot of a man who is helpless to stop what is happening.

We used to see that picture in the ACC when Virginia played Louisville and the great Rick Pitino would just sit there on the Louisville bench, glum and helpless.

Here is the post-game presser. Musselman starts by discreetly complaining about the officiating but also saying he thinks Duke is now the favorite in New Orleans.

Incidentally, both teams were called for 15 fouls each.

As the winning team Duke goes last so it takes a few minutes.