DBR Podcast #408 - Duke Is Final Four Bound!

A most memorable weekend for Duke Basketball

By JD King
/ new
NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament West Regional-Arkansas vs Duke
Mar 26, 2022; San Francisco, CA, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Wendell Moore Jr. (0) shoots the ball against Arkansas Razorbacks forward Jaylin Williams (10) during the first half in the finals of the West regional of the men’s college basketball NCAA Tournament at Chase Center. 
Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

They did it! The Blue Devils made it to the Final Four as their offense again proved to be more than enough to foil one of the best defenses in the nation.

DBR Podcast hosts Jason, Sam, and Donald got together just moments after the game ended to discus how Duke dismantled Arkansas 78-69.

The podcast crew has plenty of praise for Duke’s big men and for some clutch shooting from the Duke guards. And the guys also reflect on how unlikely and amazing it is that the team is doing this in Coach K’s final season at the helm.

And, before they sign off, the podcast crew spends some time talking about what comes next. We may not know yet who Duke will be playing, but it sure looks like it could be Duke and UNC in the Final Four, a matchup that is both exciting and terrifying.

