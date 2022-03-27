DBR Podcast #408 - Duke Is Final Four Bound!

They did it! The Blue Devils made it to the Final Four as their offense again proved to be more than enough to foil one of the best defenses in the nation.

DBR Podcast hosts Jason, Sam, and Donald got together just moments after the game ended to discus how Duke dismantled Arkansas 78-69.

The podcast crew has plenty of praise for Duke’s big men and for some clutch shooting from the Duke guards. And the guys also reflect on how unlikely and amazing it is that the team is doing this in Coach K’s final season at the helm.

And, before they sign off, the podcast crew spends some time talking about what comes next. We may not know yet who Duke will be playing, but it sure looks like it could be Duke and UNC in the Final Four, a matchup that is both exciting and terrifying.