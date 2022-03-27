Sunday’s 2022 Elite Eight & Final Four Linkorama

DUKE
- BEST IN THE WEST: Duke men’s basketball defeats Arkansas to advance to Final Four
- Five observations from Duke men’s basketball’s first half against Arkansas
- Mike Krzyzewski heads to 13th Final Four as Duke takes down Arkansas
- Paolo Banchero, AJ Griffin lead Duke basketball to Final Four with win over Arkansas
- Duke vs. Arkansas NCAA Tournament score: Coach K heads to 13th Final Four as Blue Devils pound Razorbacks
- Everybody has a plan until they get hit
- Duke Makes the Final Four in Coach K’s Last Season
- Duke beats Arkansas, 78-69, to send Mike Kryzyewski to record-setting 13th men’s Final Four
- Duke vs. Arkansas score: NCAA Tournament Elite Eight win by Blue Devils puts Coach K in record 13th Final Four
- March Madness 2022 recap: Duke, Villanova reach men’s Final Four; Women’s Elite Eight set
- One more Final Four: Duke beats Arkansas, will play winner of UNC-St. Peter’s
ACC
- Saint Peter’s in Final Four? Three reasons the NCAA Tournament Cinderella Peacocks can beat UNC in Elite Eight
- UNC Basketball: Armando Bacot sends message to UNC recruiting targets
- Will the North Carolina Tar Heels end Saint Peter’s run, how far can Duke and Villanova go and other Elite Eight storylines
- Duke UNC game in Final Four? Heels focused on Saint Peter’s
- For UNC basketball, Saint Peter’s just ‘another team that’s in our way’ Tar Heels say
- UNC basketball family could be key to beating Saint Peter’s and advancing to Final 4
NATIONAL
- N.C.A.A. Men’s Tournament: St. Peter’s Extends Its Magical Run to the Round of 8
- Villanova earns another men’s Final Four berth with a 50-44 win over Houston
- Houston doomed by cold shooting in regional final loss to Villanova
- Villanova is college basketball’s best program, and its culture came through again
- Vintage Villanova? Maybe Not. Does It Matter?
- Villanova Is Going to the Final Four
- Elite Eight winners, losers: Duke looks like a national title favorite, joining blue-blood Villanova in Final Four
- Houston news: Kelvin Sampson gets real about pain of losing to Villanova
- Villanova’s Justin Moore suffers serious lower-body injury in Elite Eight win
- Villanova’s Justin Moore set for MRI after apparent injury to leg in win over Houston
- Villanova Coach Jay Wright Says Justin Moore’s X-Ray Showed No Broken Bones
Loading comments...