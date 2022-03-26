 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Saturday’s 2022 Sweet Sixteen Linkorama

And once more into the breach...

By JD King
/ new
Texas Tech v Duke
 SAN FRANCISCO, CA - MARCH 24: Theo John #12, Trevor Keels #1 and Paolo Banchero #5 of the Duke Blue Devils look toward their bench in the second half against the Texas Tech Red Raiders during the Sweet Sixteen round of the 2022 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at Chase Center on March 24, 2022 in San Francisco, California.
Photo by Lance King/Getty Images

DUKE

ACC

NATIONAL

More From Duke Basketball Report

Loading comments...