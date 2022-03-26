Saturday’s 2022 Sweet Sixteen Linkorama

DUKE
- In thrilling win against Texas Tech, Duke men’s basketball proves it has what it takes to make the dream a reality
- Eric Musselman’s Complete Press Conference Before Elite Eight
- Razorbacks Looking at Season, Emotions in Meeting Duke
- How Duke discovered its mojo after earlier March losses left its direction in doubt
- Duke meets Arkansas for first time since 1994 NCAA final. A look at Elite 8 matchup
- Duke’s Banchero says ‘it would be wild’ to meet UNC in Final Four
- Paolo Banchero looking to add his own spot in Seattle’s basketball lore as he leads Duke on NCAA tourney run
- Bellarmine set to play UK Basketball, Louisville, Duke and UCLA next season
- Legendary Arkansas coach Nolan Richardson predicts Coach K’s Duke farewell tour ends Saturday
ACC
- North Carolina, a No. 8 seed, knocks off UCLA and sheds its underdog label for good
- Saint Peter’s to Play North Carolina in Elite Eight
- Caleb Love summons March magic, powers UNC past UCLA to reach Elite Eight
- Kansas is last 1 seed standing after win over Providence in Sweet 16
- Miami Hurricanes beat Iowa State 70-56 to advance to first Elite Eight in school history
- Caleb Love lifts North Carolina closer to possible Final Four clash with Duke
- Caleb Love’s Career-High Catapults UNC Basketball into Elite Eight
- UNC Basketball’s Win Whips Social Media Into A Frenzy
NATIONAL
- Saint Peter’s, first 15 seed to reach Elite Eight, is ready for more history
- Saint Peter’s to Elite Eight: Ja Morant, other NBA stars and the Jets and Giants react to the shocking victory
- Peacocks Steal Spotlight from Razorbacks
- March Madness belongs to Saint Peter’s
- Purdue disappointed in March again | On campus | Journal Gazette
- Saint Peter’s stymies Purdue giants, is first 15-seed in Elite Eight
- Saint Peter’s news: Doug Edert hilarious take on Kobe-esque table jump
- Purdue’s Trevion Williams can’t prevent St. Peter’s Sweet 16 upset
- Kansas Jayhawks, last 1 seed standing, reach Elite 8 with late surge against Providence
- Kansas Jayhawks clamp down on Providence’s three-point shooting in Sweet 16 win
- 3 takeaways from Providence’s heartbreaking loss to Kansas in NCAA’s Sweet 16
- Providence run comes to an end in Sweet 16 loss to Kansas in men’s NCAA Tournament
- March Madness 2022 — Saint Peter’s Peacocks’ Sweet 16 win over Purdue causes social media frenzy
- Tense down stretch, Jayhawks make history with Sweet 16 win
