YouTube Gold: The End Of Purdue.

Can you believe, on top of everything else, that Friday was National Peacock Day?

That’s right, the Saint Peter’s Peacocks moved on to the Elite Eight with an unbelievable 67-64 win over Purdue.

There were so many gutty plays in this game by the Peacocks that it would be impossible to describe them all. So let’s just look again at the last 3:42 of the stunning win. After beating #2 Kentucky, a tough #7 Murray State and now a huge #3 Purdue - and remember many people had UK or Purdue in the final four in their original brackets - it’s time to realize that not only does Saint Peter’s deserve to be in the Elite Eight, they’re as big a threat as anyone is.

Shaheen Holloway has done a brilliant job with this team. He’s widely expected to take the Seton Hall job but if he wants to aim higher we have no doubt he can now write his own ticket to wherever he wants to go.