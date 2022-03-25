 clock menu more-arrow no yes

YouTube Gold: All The Clutch Shots From Duke-Texas Tech

And there were a lot of them too

By JD King
Texas Tech v Duke
 SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 24: Mark Williams #15 of the Duke Blue Devils dunks the ball against the Texas Tech Red Raiders during the second half in the Sweet Sixteen round game of the 2022 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at Chase Center on March 24, 2022 in San Francisco, California.
Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images

On Thursday night, Duke and Texas Tech played as high a level of basketball as we’ve seen this year, and that’s saying something because look at the great games we’ve seen just in March: Start with Duke-Michigan State. Look at Baylor’s just-short comeback against UNC, Notre Dame’s First Four win over Rutgers, Arizona-TCU.

This was just as good as all of them and better than most.

Duke shot 70.8 percent against Texas Tech in the second half, which was as good a half as anyone has put up against the Red Raiders in years.

And even then it was hard as hell to shake them.

This game was full of huge clutch plays, especially down the stretch. Here’s a collection of some of the biggest of them. What we are seeing in this tournament is a team that is growing up in real time in front of our eyes. It’s a rare treat.

