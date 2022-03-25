YouTube Gold: All The Clutch Shots From Duke-Texas Tech

On Thursday night, Duke and Texas Tech played as high a level of basketball as we’ve seen this year, and that’s saying something because look at the great games we’ve seen just in March: Start with Duke-Michigan State. Look at Baylor’s just-short comeback against UNC, Notre Dame’s First Four win over Rutgers, Arizona-TCU.

This was just as good as all of them and better than most.

Duke shot 70.8 percent against Texas Tech in the second half, which was as good a half as anyone has put up against the Red Raiders in years.

And even then it was hard as hell to shake them.

This game was full of huge clutch plays, especially down the stretch. Here’s a collection of some of the biggest of them. What we are seeing in this tournament is a team that is growing up in real time in front of our eyes. It’s a rare treat.