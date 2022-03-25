DBR Podcast # 407- Sweet Success!

Wowowowowow! The Blue Devils win a nail-biter against Texas Tech and the DBR Podcast gang jump on line to give their immediate reaction.

The story of the game was Jeremy Roach’s amazing drives into the lane, something that was supposed to be impossible to do against Tech... either that or the story was Paolo Banchero raining threes down on the Red Raiders and showing more offensive versatility than we have seen from him all year... or it was Mark Williams patrolling the paint and forcing Texas Tech into a poor shooting performance because they were just plain afraid to go into the lane with Mark on patrol.

Actually, the story is none of those, it is Coach K’s career lasting at least one more contest as he finds his team on the verge of yet another Final Four.

And the podcast guys take a few moments to preview that Elite 8 game that will determine who gets to go to New Orleans, Duke or Arkansas. As they always do, the podcast guys have some key things to look out for in the next big game for the Blue Devils.