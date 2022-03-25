Friday’s 2022 Sweet Sixteen Linkorama

DUKE
- MBB: No. 2 Duke Fends Off No. 3 Texas Tech in Sweet 16, 78-73
- GOLDEN 8: Duke men’s basketball edges Texas Tech in San Francisco to move on to Elite 8
- Five observations from Duke men’s basketball’s first half against Texas Tech
- Duke outlasts Texas Tech. Coach K and Blue Devils advance to face Arkansas in Elite 8
- Texas Tech falls to Duke in Sweet 16 of NCAA Tournament
- ‘It’s been pretty wild’: Duke basketball fans cheer on the Blue Devils in the Sweet Sixteen
- Duke rallies to top Texas Tech, extend Coach K’s career; Arizona falls
- PHOTOS: Duke basketball beats Texas Tech for trip to Elite Eight
- Takeaways from Duke’s win over Texas Tech in Sweet 16
- Duke advances to Elite Eight with 78-73 win over Texas Tech
- Here is how “under appreciated” Sam Waardenburg led Miami Hurricanes to the Sweet 16
- Duke vs. Texas Tech score, takeaways: Blue Devils advance to Elite Eight to extend Coach K’s career
- Duke and Houston Favored Over Arkansas and Villanova in Elite Eight Matchups
- Sweet 16 winners, losers: Razorbacks save SEC’s bacon; Coach K survives
- Duke upends Texas Tech as Coach K’s farewell tour goes to Elite Eight
- March Madness: No. 1 Seed Arizona Is Out; Duke Stays In
ACC
- RJ Davis seeks more meaningful memories as UNC prepares for UCLA in Sweet 16
- Charlie Moore returns home to Chicago, hungry for UM Sweet 16 win and Harold’s Chicken
- A look at the five Miami Hurricanes starters who have catapulted UM to the Sweet 16
- UCLA’s Jaime Jaquez Jr. completes practice drills, expected to play vs. North Carolina
- UCLA and North Carolina to meet in Philly after Purdue takes on Cinderella St. Peter’s
- Will key UCLA forward play in Sweet 16 game against UNC? Latest on Jaime Jaquez injury
- UCLA coach raves about UNC’s Armando Bacot, and other notes ahead of Sweet 16 matchup
- How does North Carolina coach Hubert Davis motivate his players ?
- NCAA Tournament Notebook: North Carolina’s Davis enjoying tourney trip as much as his players
- Teel: Armando Bacot’s Trinity Episcopal connections endure as he leads UNC back to the Sweet 16
- Jim Larranaga has proposal for 96 team NCAA Tournament
- Larranaga in familiar position with Miami reaching Sweet 16
- Hurricanes guard Charlie Moore has been one of Miami’s leaders this season
Former Kansas Jayhawks guard Charlie Moore returns to Chicago with Miami Hurricanes
- Peterson: For Iowa State basketball’s Sweet 16 appearance, here are 16 thoughts ahead of Miami clash
- No. 10 Miami Hurricanes ride wave to top of NCAA Tournament odds
- 6 keys to victory for UCLA vs. North Carolina in Sweet Sixteen
NATIONAL
- The miracle of Saint Peter’s: How Jersey City produced the most unlikely Sweet 16 team
- Maryland men’s basketball hires Tony Skinn, a former standout on George Mason’s Final Four team, as assistant coach
- Maryland men’s basketball prepares for new era under Kevin Willard, greeted by pressure to live up to past triumphs
- By returning ‘swagger’ to Maryland men’s basketball, Kevin Willard aims to win over fans longing for success
- With Kevin Willard in tow, Maryland reaches $40 million fundraising goal for long-awaited basketball practice facility
- Kevin Willard left lasting impressions on road to becoming Maryland men’s basketball coach
- Deep playbook at Purdue’s disposal to solve Saint Peter’s defense
- Another Gonzaga season ends without a title and the Bulldogs’ window to win an NCAA Tournament may have closed
- Are UK fans taking the wrong lesson from Saint Peter’s loss?
- Experienced transfers lead Providence into Sweet 16 showdown with Kansas
- Sweet 16 Notebook: Jayhawks, Friars have familiarity despite Friday’s matchup being first meeting between the 2 programs
- If it’s the last dance for this special UCLA team, the Bruins want to make it a marathon
- Plaschke: UCLA point guard Tyger Campbell responds to offensive hair taunts with clutch play
- March Madness: Will Saint Peter’s momentum carry them through the Sweet 16?
- Purdue and Saint Peter’s square off in the Sweet 16The No. 10 Purdue Boilermakers play the Saint Peter’s Peacocks in the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA Tournament.
- As Saint Peter’s readies for Sweet 16, sport psychologist reveals why fans are rooting for Peacocks
- Saint Peter’s trip to Sweet 16 paying off in more ways than one
March Madness: Will Saint Peter's momentum carry them through the Sweet 16?
- Saint Peter’s rides stunning Sweet 16 run behind Doug Edert
- Purdue coach, players prepare for Saint Peter’s in Sweet 16
- Purdue news: Zach Edey gets brutally honest on facing Cinderella Saint Peter’s in Sweet 16 matchup
- Highlights: Arizona men’s basketball stymied by Houston in Sweet Sixteen, 72-60
- Photos: Arizona can’t close down Houston, fall out of the NCAA Tournament with a 72-60 loss in the Sweet Sixteen
- ‘Wasn’t our night’: Michigan’s season ends in Sweet 16 loss to Villanova
- Recap: Michigan offense runs dry in 63-55 loss, Villanova advances to Elite 8
- Villanova takes Michigan out in the NCAA Sweet 16
- Could Fran Dunphy be La Salle’s next head coach?
- RECAP: Arizona falls 72-60 against Houston in Sweet Sixteen
