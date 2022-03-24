YouTube Gold: A Sweet Sixteen Classic

In 1984, Bob Knight was still a fairly young coach. He had taken over at Indiana in 1971 and by 1976, had led the Hoosiers to a two-year 63-1 record in 1974-75 and 1975-76. Amazingly, Larry Bird was on the 1974-75 team before he went home to French Lick, later surfacing at Indiana State.

Knight’s erratic behavior and rages started early in his career. He didn’t come close to the heights he achieved in those two years until he won his second title in 1986-87.

In 1984, the basketball world had come to realize that Michael Jordan was going to be a great player, though few knew just how great.

We’re pretty sure that Knight knew.

So when UNC and Indiana met in the 1984 Sweet Sixteen, Knight had a problem. He turned to Dan Dakich to guard Jordan. After the game, Dan Dakich said that ’’I found out about 6:30 tonight that I was going to guard Michael Jordan. I went right back to my room and threw up.’’

Still did a solid job: Jordan finished with 13 points on 6-14 from the floor. Indiana shot 65 percent and pulled the upset of #1 UNC, 72-68.