NIL - Doug Edert Cashes In

It’s been interesting and oddly satisfying to watch how NIL deals have unfolded for various athletes.

One of our favorites is Saint Peter’s Doug Edert. After gaining a certain amount of celebrity, apparently partly because of his mustache, Edert got a deal from Buffalo Wild Wings which he seems to be enjoying.

And we think that’s great. We hope he gets a good chunk of change and that his teammates all do so as well.

But that got us to thinking. How would we do this if it were up to us? And here’s what we would do, especially if we wanted to do something a bit obnoxious.

We’d go for haircuts. Yes, haircuts.

Specifically, if we were say, Nike or Adidas or ESPN, we’d pay kids to shave that corporate logo on the side of their head.

And it would be particularly mischievous if, say, Nike paid Kansas players, Kansas being an Adidas school, to shave a swoosh into their hair, or even more so, if ESPN showed up on the side of someone’s head on a CBS broadcast.

You could take this a lot of different directions obviously, and well beyond NIL stuff. We could see someone just shaving PAY ME NCAA, for instance.

As a bonus, it’d be fun to watch as CBS frantically avoided side shots of players with ads the network isn’t getting money out of.