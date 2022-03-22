Tuesday’s 2022 Sweet Sixteen Linkorama

DUKE
- Five things for Duke men’s basketball’s Sweet 16 matchup against Texas Tech
- Duke’s scoring prowess will be tested by nation’s top defense in Texas Tech
- After Duke rises to the occasion, Coach K savors the moment with his family
- NCAA Tournament: 3 things to know about Duke basketball’s AJ Griffin
- Duke hopes A.J. Griffin’s ankle injury vs. MSU only ‘a stinger’
- ‘We will put Coach K out of business’: Tech basketball fans optimistic about game against Duke
- And one: Defensive reset, Jeremy Roach’s clutch day lift Duke men’s basketball past MSU in Round of 32
- “Paolo Banchero, he didn’t settle” - Seth Greenberg believes Duke Blue Devils have the “championship DNA” to win NCAA championship
- PREVIEW: Tech, Duke set for Sweet 16 matchup - Texas Tech Red Raiders
- AJ Griffin’s injury could impact Duke’s chances in the Sweet 16
- Duke basketball: NCAA tournament needs Duke to stay alive
ACC
- UNC and UCLA meet for 3rd time in NCAA tournament, a matchup 3 months in the making
- Larranaga conjures George Mason ’06 as his unranked Miami Hurricanes storm NCAA Sweet 16
- Everything you need to know about Miami Hurricanes’ Sweet 16 matchup with Iowa State
- From 2 wins to Sweet 16: Iowa St turnaround built on defense
- One of UM’s secrets to making Sweet 16? A scramble defense that drives opponents mad
- Scramble defense vaults the Hurricanes back to Sweet 16 - South Florida Sun-Sentinel
- UNC Basketball: Armando Bacot FINALLY getting national recognition
- March Madness: How UNC went from the NCAA bubble to Sweet 16
- Sweet 16: 10 things every UNC fan needs to know about UCLA
- Will Brady Manek ejection affect Sweet 16 availability?
- March Madness: KenPom thinks the UNC Basketball program sucks
- Miami on to Sweet 16 with upset of No. 2 seed Auburn
- Syracuse Orange men’s basketball returning player recap: Benny Williams
NATIONAL
- A Jersey Guy: Sleepers in Sweet 16
- ESPN Computer Predicts Winners Of Every Sweet 16 Game
- Sweet 16 primer: All eyes on Peacocks after wild 1st weekend
- Duke’s Coach K says Saint Peter’s Cinderella run will translate into ‘tens of millions’ for the university
- It’s official! Maryland hires ex-Seton Hall coach Kevin Willard for 7 years, $29.4 million
- Peacocks busting brackets and making underdogs proud
- March Madness betting: St. Peter’s holds the key to an $800k payout for one bettor
- SOURCES: LSU set to hire new men’s basketball head coach
- LSU to hire Murray State’s Matt McMahon as head basketball coach: Reports
- ‘A once-in-a-lifetime opportunity’: Matt McMahon eager, ready to lead LSU men’s basketball program
- NCAA Tournament 2022: Saint Peter’s-Purdue Sweet 16 matchup by the numbers | March Madness
- Who will Saint Peter’s play next? Sweet 16 in Philadelphia offers another chance to make history
- ‘Strut up!’: Saint Peter’s fans give NCAA Tournament Cinderella a hero’s welcome in Peacocks’ return to N.J.
- Scruffy mustaches and scrappy players: 14 things you should know about Saint Peter’s, the NCAA Tournament’s beloved Cinderella
- Shaheen Holloway said his vision for St. Peter’s ‘clicked’ with AD Bryan Felt — the guy who could be his boss again at Seton Hall
- Saint Peter’s is the greatest Cinderella in NCAA Tournament history | Politi
- Wild Sunday leaves pair of double-digit seeds on bottom half of KU’s region as the Jayhawks head to Chicago for the Sweet 16
- No. 4 seed Providence up next for top-seeded Kansas in NCAA Tournament
- What to know from March Madness: Saint Peter’s is amazing and the Big Ten is suffering
- March Unpredictability Has Molded Diverse Men’s Sweet 16
- 15 seeds in Sweet 16: How Saint Peter’s March Madness run compares to Oral Roberts, FGCU’s
- 15-seed St. Peter’s shocks behemoths of NCAA men’s tourney
- In the Calipari era, the same thing keeps sinking Kentucky in the NCAA Tournament
- Five big questions for Kentucky basketball (and John Calipari) going into this offseason
- Tracking Kentucky basketball offseason moves and news: Who stays and who goes?
- Kansas State set to hire Baylor assistant Jerome Tang
- Mississippi State hires Chris Jans from New Mexico State
- Kevin Willard did fine work at Seton Hall. But at Maryland, ‘fine’ won’t be good enough.
- Maryland hires Seton Hall’s Kevin Willard as next men’s basketball coach
Loading comments...