DBR Podcast #406 - Texas Tech Preview

After hours of research and video study, the DBR Podcast crew is ready to give you all you need to know about Duke’s Sweet 16 opponent, Texas Tech. And it all starts with their vaunted “No Middle” defense, a scheme that has allowed the Red Raiders to post the best defensive efficiency ratings in all of college basketball. Jason, Sam, and Donald tell you what Duke needs to do to succeed against it and what traps Duke could fall into they aren’t careful. Then, after a break, the podcast gang looks at the rest of the bracket. They complain a bit about the refs and marvel at how Donald’s picks have made him among the top 1% of all brackets on ESPN Tournament Challenge.

