YouTube Gold: Jeremy Roach’s Big Shot...

Duke and Michigan State almost always put on a show worth seeing, no matter when or where they play. But in the NCAA tournament, these teams tend to push each other pretty hard and Sunday was no exception.

Duke held a narrow lead for much of the game then, fairly late, Michigan State pushed back.

And when the pressure was on, the lights the brightest and someone needed to come through for Duke, Jeremy Roach stepped up.

But did you notice how he stepped up on that brilliant three pointer?

We didn’t, until we watched it a couple of times.

When Roach got the shot, he didn't hesitate. He just took it.

Although that showed a lot of confidence, that’s not what we’re talking about either.

No, what was so cool about that shot was what he did after he let it go: he immediately went back on defense...because he knew it was in.

That was a confidence that Trajan Langdon, Jason Williams, Bobby Hurley and even JJ Redick would have to admire.

We queued it up to that spot but hit the link here to see them from the beginning. Or just drag it back.