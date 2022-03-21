DBR Podcast #405 - Back to the Sweet Sixteen!

During a thrilling opening weekend of the NCAA tournament, Duke and Michigan State delivered another classic matchup between longtime rivals Mike Krzyzewski and Tom Izzo. The DBR Podcast is back to tell you how Coach K pulled off another win over the Spartans, this time an 85-76 victory in Greenville that allows Duke to advance to a Sweet Sixteen matchup against Texas Tech on Thursday night.

We continue to get a ton of great headlines from the listeners, so we have to share those and our own creative musings, many of which referenced Jeremy Roach. The point guard had another stellar game, which has become something of a trend for him late in the season. We also need to talk about huge performances from Mark Williams and Trevor Keels, particularly in light of the late injury to AJ Griffin, who sat out down the stretch as Duke held off a late MSU run.

In the bad, we dig into the team’s continued reliance on one-on-one matchups on offense, and Michigan State’s success getting open three-point baskets, particularly in the second half as MSU retook the lead.

We have Player of the Week picks for this week’s contests against MSU and Fullerton. We will be back later this week for a full preview of Texas Tech, as well as in-depth reactions to the whole of the bracket. Until then, stay in touch at dbrpodcast at gmail.com, and we will talk to you very soon.