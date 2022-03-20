Sunday’s 2022 NCAA Tournament Linkorama

DUKE
- ‘It’s just different’: Duke men’s basketball enters uncharted territory in return to the NCAA tournament
- Cameron Chronicles Season 5, Episode 18: ‘Onto the Next’
- Coach K, Tom Izzo will share a familiar NCAA tournament stage one final time Sunday
- NCAA Tournament: What Duke players are saying ahead of MSU game
- Duke-Michigan State is classic matchup in second round of NCAA Tournament
- MSU’s Hoggard, Hauser, Christie on the matchup with Duke
- ‘It’s a new season’: Seniors lift Michigan State over Davidson, Duke up next on Sunday
- Charles Barkley shares his thoughts on second round matchup between Michigan State-Duke
- March Madness Sunday best bets: Duke to handle Michigan State
- No. 2-Seed Duke, No. 7-Seed Michigan State Clash Sunday in Second Round
- WATCH
- LIVE STATS
- DUKE GAME NOTES (PDF)
- MSU GAME NOTES (PDF)
- TOURNAMENT BRACKET
ACC/REGIONAL
- MADNESS IN FULL: UNC pulls off wild upset of reigning national champion Baylor
- Auburn basketball vs. Miami in NCAA Tournament: Scouting report, score prediction | Alabama Metropolitan
- PHOTOS: Wake Forest 80-74 over VCU in second round of NIT
- This is what you should know about No. 2 seed Auburn, UM’s next NCAA Tournament opponent
- Miami isn’t enthused by Jabari Smith’s classic dunk
- Unique, clashing play styles of Auburn and Miami to meet in NCAA Tournament
- Jaylin Williams expected to be back for Auburn basketball against Miami
- All about the guards: Auburn, Miami backcourts step into spotlight in Round of 32
- Auburn’s NBA talent vs Miami’s experience for Sweet 16 spot
- What Jim Larranaga and Miami players said about playing Auburn
- What makes Auburn basketball confident vs Miami Hurricanes in March Madness matchup
- Notre Dame Basketball: Keys to upsetting Texas Tech in Round of 32
- Red Raiders & Fighting Irish to battle it out with the Sweet 16 on the line
- Texas Tech basketball: What to know about Notre Dame
- March Madness: North Carolina Ousts Top-Seeded Baylor in OT
- March Madness - How far UNC can advance, what to do about bad officiating and what we’ll be watching Sunday
- Short-handed UNC holds off Baylor in 93-86 upset win to reach Sweet Sixteen
- Campus stroll a reminder of basketball coach Kenny Payne’s U of L ties
- Julius Randle expects ‘tremendous’ success for U of L coach Kenny Payne
- How Kenny Payne’s contract compares with ACC coaches
NATIONAL
- March Madness: No. 15 seed Saint Peter’s knocks off Murray State on way to Sweet 16
- UCLA puts away plucky Saint Mary’s to advance to Sweet 16 date with North Carolina
- The thing about that ‘survive and advance’ cliche? It’s true. Just ask Illinois.
- Sources - Seton Hall men’s basketball coach Kevin Willard, top target for Maryland vacancy, mulls future
- Kevin Willard botches his Seton Hall exit with classless Shaheen Holloway endorsement | Politi
- Maryland expected to hire Kevin Willard, per report: Seton Hall coach took Pirates to five NCAA Tournaments
- Maryland is targeting Seton Hall’s Kevin Willard as its next coach, announcement could come within days
- Arizona could face defensive slugfest with second-round opponent TCU
- College basketball coaching carousel: Maryland could eye Kevin Willard, South Carolina circling Sean Miller
- Is Cinderella’s coach about to depart? Saint Peter’s Shaheen Holloway might be headed for Seton Hall
- Wojo: Juwan Howard’s Wolverines are big-game hunters again, stagger Tennessee
- Fab Five’s Webber celebrates with Howard, Jackson after UM victory
- Michigan beats Tennessee, 76-68, to make improbable run to Sweet 16
- NCAA Tournament Notebook: Win over Creighton moves Kansas into tie with Kentucky for all-time wins
- Moving On: Top-seeded Kansas holds off undermanned Creighton to return to Sweet 16
- Plaschke: Jaime Jaquez Jr.’s ankle injury brings scary twist to UCLA’s NCAA tournament trail
- UCLA defeats St. Mary’s to return to the Sweet 16 for the second straight year
- NCAA Tournament scouting report: No. 1 seed Arizona vs. No. 9 seed TCU
- Hansen’s Sunday Notebook: What got into Wildcats on Friday? Blame stage fright
- John Calipari sends message to Kentucky fans after upset loss
- Who is Saint Peter’s? Meet the No. 15 Peacocks, who are headed to the Sweet 16
- Another upset: St. Peter’s takes down a 2nd Kentucky team — Murray State
- Jersey Strong! Saint Peter’s stuns Murray State in March Madness Tournament thriller to become 3rd No. 15 seed to reach Sweet 16
- Why is Saint Peter’s arena called ‘Run Baby Run Arena’?
Loading comments...