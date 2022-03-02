Duke Survives Round 1 In ACC Tournament But Just Barely

Duke opened ACC Tournament play in Greensboro by spotting Pitt a 16 point lead early then spending most of the second half fighting to get back into the game.

But get back in the Blue Devils did, winning 55-52 - not that it was easy.

Duke led briefly in the early minutes but didn’t take it back until the clock was down to 1:49 left when Shayeann Day-Wilson hit a jumper. Liatu King cut the lead back to one with a split from the line but then Day-Wilson hit a three.

King scored again with :52 left, then Duke’s Elizabeth Balogun got a bucket. Pitt’s Amber Brown got one more free throw for the final margin.

Duke survives and advances now to play #7 seed Miami Thursday night at 6:00. Miami of course is coached by Duke great Katie Meier.