Duke Survives Round 1 In ACC Tournament But Just Barely

Duke opened ACC Tournament play in Greensboro by spotting Pitt a 16 point lead early then spending most of the second half fighting to get back into the game.
But get back in the Blue Devils did, winning 55-52 - not that it was easy.
Duke led briefly in the early minutes but didn’t take it back until the clock was down to 1:49 left when Shayeann Day-Wilson hit a jumper. Liatu King cut the lead back to one with a split from the line but then Day-Wilson hit a three.
King scored again with :52 left, then Duke’s Elizabeth Balogun got a bucket. Pitt’s Amber Brown got one more free throw for the final margin.
Duke survives and advances now to play #7 seed Miami Thursday night at 6:00. Miami of course is coached by Duke great Katie Meier.
