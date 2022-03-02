DBR Podcast #396 - Pouncing On Pitt

Donald Wine of the Duke Basketball Report Podcast was in the house to watch the Blue Devils dismantle Jeff Capel’s Pitt Panthers. The latest edition of the pod includes Donald’s press row observations as well as all the little nuggets and lasting moments that Jason and Sam saw in the latest big road victory for Duke.

The Devils have now clinched the #1 seed in the ACC tourney, but they have much bigger goals on their mind, starting with winning the ACC outright by beating UNC this weekend in what is shaping up to be one of the most memorable games in Duke history, win or lose.

After the break, the podcast returns with a bit of a trivia game that is quite revealing about which Dukies were playing well during the past month.

And, before they go, the guys relay a funny story they heard from the Syracuse game. It is just the latest insight into Coach K’s expert motivational tactics.