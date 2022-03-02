YouTube Gold: Chucky Hepburn Stakes A Claim

Every school, at least if they’re lucky, has guys who do things that people talk about for years. UNC fans still talk about Walter Davis beating Duke. State fans still talk about David Thompson trying to jump over Billy Knight and nearly breaking his neck.

Duke fans have a whole catalogue and we don’t need to say a lot: Christian Laettner. Phil Henderson. Austin Rivers. Zion 360. Gone in 54 Seconds.

Of course it doesn't always work that way. Sometimes it works in reverse. Think Chris Webber, who is forever associated with calling a timeout he didn’t have.

We don’t follow Wisconsin closely enough to know who is in their pantheon but we’re pretty sure that that freshman Chucky Hepburn is going to move to the top of the list after Tuesday.

Purdue had just tied the game up at 67-67 and Hepburn came down the left side guarded by Jaden Ivy. He got as far as the bench and let fly - and banked in a gorgeous jumper. They’ll be talking about it for years.

The best part, and you don't notice it right away, is Ivy’s reaction. It’s heartbreaking and hilarious at the same time.

By the way, take a good look at the picture with this article. It’ll give you chills.