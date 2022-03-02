ESPN’s Got A Piece On Coach K That Duke Fans Should Make A Must-Read

If you haven’t seen it yet, ESPN has a long piece, by Wright Thompson, on Mike Krzyzewski and how his life has unfolded and brought him to where he is today.

There’s a tremendous amount to unpack and you won’t be able to read this between Zoom meetings so you’ll need to set some time aside.

It delves into his childhood, his relationship with both parents, West Point, Bob Knight, his childhood friends who remain his friends and so much more.

It’s very well written and Thompson persuaded Coach K to talk about a lot of things that maybe you haven’t heard about. There’s lots from the K family as well and many former players.

Here’s one small excerpt: “Her dad carries the scars of a relationship soured by pettiness and anger. But he also didn’t replicate Knight’s mistakes. One of the most poignant parts of this season has been the constant stream of former players coming to meet Coach, bringing family members and children, wanting to be part of the end. He has spent his final season surrounded by the relationships he built over five decades, relationships that remain intact in no small part because he saw firsthand how not to treat someone. There have been rifts along the way, but the relationships always seemed to win out in the end. The people close to Krzyzewski understand that Knight’s worst impulses live in Coach K but he has managed to control them.”

Read this, Duke fans. You’ll be glad that you did.