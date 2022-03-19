The NCAA Tournament has begun, and the Duke Blue Devils got off to a good start with a victory over Cal State Fullerton. The DBR Podcast crew is here to recap that game on Episode 404!

Survive and Advance is the name of the game in the Big Dance, and the Blue Devils were able to make easy work of the Titans. We review the headlines, the good, and the things that could have been better. Notable performances by Jeremy Roach and Mark Williams lead the way, along with noting the shooting struggles of Trevor Keels and AJ Griffin.

After the break, we preview the 2nd round matchup for the Blue Devils, another date with Tom Izzo and the Michigan State Spartans. Donald begins by highlighting what to expect from any Izzo-led team: physicality, hustle, hard work, and rebounding. Jason hits the advanced metrics, and Sam keys in on a few players of note. We end by discussing all that’s happened in the 1st round of the NCAA Tournament, with quick notes on the newest recruit, Jared McClain, committing as the game tipped off last night!

We will be back after the 2nd Round game Sunday night to recap it all. In the meantime, send questions and comments to DBR Podcast at Gmail dot com.