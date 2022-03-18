Duke Recruiting: Jared McCain Commits To The Blue Devils

Jon Scheyer continues to serve notice that he is a recruiting machine. Latest evidence: Jared McCain (2023) committed to Duke just before tip-off against Cal State Fullerton in Friday night’s NCAA opener for the Blue Devils.

A 6-2 combo guard, McCain is also a major presence on Tik Tok. It’ll be interesting to see how he balances that with basketball.

He joins a class that already has commitments from 6-5 Caleb Foster and 6-8 Sean Stewart, both seen as Five Stars.