Duke Recruiting: Jared McCain Commits To The Blue Devils

As the hot streak continues

By JD King
NCAA Basketball: Virginia at Duke
 Feb 7, 2022; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils recruit Jared McCain (left) 2023 commit Caleb Foster (center) and 2022 commit Derek Lively II (right) pose for pictures with students during the second half against the Virginia Cavaliers at Cameron Indoor Stadium. The Cavaliers won 69-68.
Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

Jon Scheyer continues to serve notice that he is a recruiting machine. Latest evidence: Jared McCain (2023) committed to Duke just before tip-off against Cal State Fullerton in Friday night’s NCAA opener for the Blue Devils.

A 6-2 combo guard, McCain is also a major presence on Tik Tok. It’ll be interesting to see how he balances that with basketball.

He joins a class that already has commitments from 6-5 Caleb Foster and 6-8 Sean Stewart, both seen as Five Stars.

