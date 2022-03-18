Duke Basketball Takes Out Cal State Fullerton To Advance In The 2022 NCAA Tournament

We’ll say this: Cal State Fullerton was better than we expected. As Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski pointed out afterwards, it’s a veteran team and Duke is certainly not that. They’re more capable of taking a shot and bouncing back from it than is Duke. But Duke was a much better team and won 78-61.

Before we go any further, we’d like to make an overdue acknowledgment. The person who inspired us to start this site way back when is a Fullerton graduate and a lovely woman. So thanks to MJ for suggesting it. We all owe her a lot.

Duke started this game with a real ferocity. The Blue Devils ran out to a 17-4 lead before the Titans could really punch back. It looked like it might be a knockout punch. Only it wasn’t.

Fullerton is a well-coached, veteran team and they challenged Duke. They never got closer than six points and Duke maintained a comfortable lead for the rest of the game. The Titans did cause a moment or two of concern when it looked like they might go on a three point binge but it worked out.

Paolo Banchero was aggressive throughout and finished with 17. Mark Williams shot 6-7 and had seven rebounds, five assists and five blocks. Wendell Moore had 13 points on 5-8 from the floor and also had six rebounds. In his post-game comments to CBS, Coach K said that he was hurt, possibly from the slippery floor (he fell twice on the same trip and in the same spot) and he hoped he would be ready for Sunday’s game.

Jim will be along soon with his take.