YouTube Gold: The End Of The Notre Dame-Rutgers Instant Classic

If you didn't watch the Notre Dame-Rutgers double overtime epic, you really missed something special because both teams were just sensational. It was the sort of game you think about when you think about March Madness.

Rutgers is an amazing team in many ways and we picked them to win this. We thought they showed an amazing amount of fight, not just in this game but all season. Ron Harper Jr. is good and their big man, Clifford Omoruyi, has the potential to really improve. But what we love about them is that they are just relentless. They keep coming at you.

Honestly? We didn’t think Notre Dame had that quality. We like the Irish, but they’d rather filet you than fight you.

Not Wednesday night.

This team matched the passion Rutgers brought and it had the feel not just of March but of a heavyweight fight. Every blow was countered, every punch returned. It was beautiful basketball. Poetic.

This video is the last few minutes of one of the finest games we’ve seen in a very long time. If you saw it, relive it. If not, you really have to see it. Congratulations to the Irish for a magnificent win and to Rutgers for a brilliant effort. No one could ask more of that team.