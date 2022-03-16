Louisville Hires Kenny Payne

Mike Krzyzewski got to Duke in 1980-81. By 1986, he had taken Duke to the national championship game against Louisville.

One of the key players on that team was Kenny Payne. And in a full-circle moment, as Coach K’s career is nearing its end, Payne returns to Louisville to take over that troubled program.

Payne was the popular choice for many in the Louisville world. He did a great job as a Kentucky assistant and is widely respected. He has no head coaching experience, but he’s been at it long enough to know what he’s doing. We don’t expect any major issues as he transitions into being the boss.

He’s probably a great choice but their options were limited: who else was going to take the job with no AD and no president?

We hope Louisville’s troubles have ended and that the Cardinals will no longer have to go through the sorts of troubles they’ve been through in recent years.

In an ironic twist, Xavier fired Travis Steele. Could Chris Mack possibly get his old job back? Xavier is not a bad gig. Not bad at all.