Wednesday’s 2022 NCAA Tournament Linkorama

Put that Zoom down. Time to dig in!

By JD King
COLLEGE BASKETBALL: MAR 12 ACC Tournament - Duke v Virginia Tech
BROOKLYN, NY - MARCH 12: Duke Blue Devils guard Trevor Keels (1) dribbles upcourt during the first half of the ACC Tournament final college basketball game between the Duke Blue Devils and the Virginia Tech Hokies on March 12, 2022, at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.
DUKE

ACC/REGIONAL

NATIONAL

Indiana men’s basketball beats Wyoming, advances in NCAA Tournament

Wyoming Cowboys fall to Indiana Hoosiers in First Four of NCAA Tournament

