 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Tuesday’s 2022 NCAA Tournament Linkage

This should keep you busy for a while

By JD King
/ new
NCAA Basketball: Duke at Pittsburgh
Mar 1, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Paolo Banchero (5) warms up before the game against the Pittsburgh Panthers at the Petersen Events Center.
Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

DUKE

ACC

NATIONAL

More From Duke Basketball Report

Loading comments...