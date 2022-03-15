YouTube Gold: A Whole Bunch Of Shining Moments

With March Madness about to start, we thought this might be a good time to look back at some of the great, legendary upsets in tournament history.

This video is about the best upsets since 2000. Rememberer #14 Ohio knocking off #3 Georgetown? How about #13 Murray State taking out #4 Candy?

We’re sure Jim Boeheim remembers Syracuse losing to Vermont (Duke nearly lost to Vermont too - in Cameron).

Wichita State taking out #1 Gonzaga? That ws fun.

So was #13 Buffalo over Arizona. Remember #13 Morehead State taking out Louisville? We think that was the game where the coach got picked up and kicked his legs in glee.

Uh...we’ll just skip over Mercer and Lehigh.

Iowa took a good one from a team we have no memory of whatsoever.

It was fun watching Bucknell pull off the upset of Kansas again. And who could forget Northern Iowa taking down the Jayhawks?

Maybe it was Norfolk State over Missouri where the coach was lifted up...

Remember the Georgia State upset? Did you remember it was of Baylor?

Any way you look at it, even though inevitably your team will eventually get upset (Darvin Ham).

People will talk about a lot of events and we know not everyone loves this game the way all of us do. But really: can any other event in the world come close to the pure passion the NCAA tournament never fails to present?

Okay one more: George Mason knocking off UNC. That’s a shining moment to remember.